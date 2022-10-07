India's Statcon Energiaa has developed an outdoor inverter solution for microgrids that can integrate multiple energy sources, including renewables (biomass, wind, hydro and solar), battery storage, and diesel generators. It can deliver continuous, voltage-stabilized power to the loads and supports AC and DC coupling.From pv magazine India India's Statcon Energiaa has developed a plug-and-play outdoor inverter solution that provides uninterrupted power supplies to microgrid customers, with the option of combining renewable energy resources such as biomass, wind, hydro and solar. The "Microgrid ...

