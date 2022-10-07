Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jaz Bains as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 10 October 2022, as part of the Board's succession planning.

Mr Bains has worked in the energy sector for over 30 years. In 2013 he helped set up and launch The Renewables Infrastructure Group ('TRIG'), now a FTSE 250 listed investment company, and he is responsible for leading the Operations Manager function of TRIG.He is also a non-executive director and senior independent director for the Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc.

He has a beneficial holding of 1,030 shares in the Company.

There are no further details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

