Aurania Resources announced that an intensive mapping program using the "Anaconda Method" has discovered highly prospective porphyritic felsic intrusive rocks, further anchor investor for Hannan Metals from Teck Resources, Labrador Uranium makes good progress at its first exploration program on its CMB property and Trillium Gold announced its latest exploration and drilling results from the first half of 2022 at the Newman Todd Complex in Red Lake, Ontario.