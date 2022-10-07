Care Synergy Network Announces National Partnership with Johns Hopkins School of Nursing to Oversee the Implementation and Growth of CAPABLE Services

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / The Care Synergy network of home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers has entered into a national agreement with the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) to become the National Center providing oversight and resources to current licensed CAPABLE sites and to implement and grow CAPABLE services nationwide. Care Synergy and JHSON will immediately begin working together to transition responsibilities. Once completed, Care Synergy will be the national contact for both existing and new CAPABLE programs.

The Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) is a client-directed, home-based program, designed to increase mobility, function, and capacity to "age in place" or "age in community."

CAPABLE consists of time-limited services, in a series of visits from an occupational therapist (OT), a registered nurse (RN), and a handy worker, who work in collaboration with the older adult. A key component of this approach is having the participant drive the goal setting.

Over the past decade, the CAPABLE program has grown from the original Baltimore, Maryland/JHSON site to over 40 sites in 21 states, including research sites. This expansion is poised to accelerate given population health trends and an increasing societal focus on supporting people as they age in their community and reducing health disparities.

Care Synergy is committed to maintaining the fidelity of the licensed CAPABLE program that JHSON established under the direction of Dr. Sarah Szanton and her team. The substantial body of research on the program demonstrates a reduction in overall healthcare costs by addressing improved outcomes in areas such as reduced falls, hospitalizations, and nursing home admissions. The clients work with the CAPABLE team on self-identified goals that promote them to remain in their home.

"This partnership comes at an exciting time," said Szanton. "CAPABLE has expanded rapidly over the past several years and untapped opportunities await. Care Synergy's experience and expertise will complement our resources and serve to expand CAPABLE to even more locations across the country."

Care Synergy as the National Center will expand on the work that JHSON has done to nationally scale CAPABLE by educating community organizations on the benefits of becoming a licensed provider and offering CAPABLE in their markets. Care Synergy will support those providers through the implementation process and as they serve clients. Care Synergy will work collaboratively with JHSON on exploring available opportunities for funding CAPABLE. Given research showing a reduction of healthcare costs, CAPABLE is poised to support Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare Advantage programs and other healthcare environments seeking quality services with reduced spending for the aging population who wants to remain in their place of residence.

Colorado Visiting Nurse Association is an Affiliate company in the network of Care Synergy and has been a licensed provider of CAPABLE since 2017.

"We are very excited to partner with Johns Hopkins School of Nursing as the National Center for CAPABLE," said Tim Bowen CEO, Care Synergy. "This home-based program is poised to accelerate given the population health trends and the societal focus on supporting people as they age in their place of residence."

CAPABLE was unanimously recommended by the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee to the Secretary of Health and Human Services for testing to inform Medicare payment model development.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

About Johns Hopkins School of Nursing: Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its master's and DNP programs. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University and No. 1 for total NIH funding among schools of nursing for fiscal year 2020. The school is a four-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a three-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.

