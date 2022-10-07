Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Agilit Holding AB (under name change to RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ)) is removed (486/22)

On June 22, 2022, the shares in Agilit Holding AB (under name change to RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ)) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had disclosed its intention to distribute its operations and instead acquire RightBridge Ventures AB ("RightBridge") through a reverse takeover, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On August 10, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had transferred the Company's operations to its subsidiary Agilit Svenska AB. On August 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On September 29, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had decided on a distribution of the shares in Agilit Svenska AB, and also approved the acquisition of RightBridge. Yesterday, October 6, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of RightBridge had been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Agilit Holding AB (AGILIT, ISIN code SE0016785513, order book ID 249469) shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB