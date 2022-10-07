Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nicolas Poirier as new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This appointment follows the decision of the Board of Directors to terminate the mandate of Alexis Vandier.

Throughout his career, Dr. Nicolas Poirier has demonstrated both his expertise as an international scientific leader, pioneering the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapies, and in-depth knowledge of the biotech sector through various strategic leadership roles. He has been instrumental in the development of OSE Immunotherapeutics, notably as the initiator of 5 programs in the Company's portfolio that are now in clinical stage. He also played a major role in the signature of 4 strategic pharmaceutical partnerships for OSE Immunotherapeutics.

Since the creation of OSE Immunotherapeutics in 2016, Nicolas' world-class scientific expertise, along with his well-recognized human and leadership skills have been vital in the development of the Company, guiding the advancement from the identification of new therapeutic targets into the development of new drugs for severe diseases with a strong medical need. He has been essential in building our diversified portfolio of first-in-class products. He has been able to convince leading scientific experts and our pharmaceutical partners of the value of our innovations. Nicolas' leadership will allow OSE Immunotherapeutics to accelerate the implementation of our strategic priorities and to achieve new growth milestones," said Dominique Costantini, President of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: "I am very honored to be appointed CEO and would like to thank the Board of Directors for placing their trust in me at a key stage of the Company's development. I am proud of the work accomplished by our teams, all of whom are focused on advancing our late-stage clinical development programs and high-potential research platforms. I am deeply convinced that OSE Immunotherapeutics' assets will be able to transform the care of patients suffering from cancer and chronic inflammatory diseases."

Nicolas Poirier holds a PhD in Immunology (European Center for Transplantation and Immunotherapy Sciences, Nantes), a double master's degree in Biotechnology from the University of Nantes and in Pharmacology from the University of Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg and a certification in Global Management from INSEAD.

Nicolas Poirier has been Chief Scientific Director and member of the management team of OSE Immunotherapeutics since 2016. He started his career at Tcl Pharma in 2009 as a researcher, became Project Manager at Effimune in 2012, then Director of R&D programs in 2014. In addition, Nicolas Poirier in an active member of the Strategic and Scientific Advisory Committee (COSSF) of the French biomedical industry association (MabDesign). Over the past fifteen years, he has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed international scientific publications and holds over 40 issued patents in the field of immunotherapy. Nicolas Poirier and his team have obtained more than 45 million euros in French and European public funding to co-finance OSE Immunotherapeutics' research and development programs.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation.

The Company's current well-balanced first-in-class clinical pipeline includes:

Tedopi (T-cell specific immunotherapy, off-the-shelf, neoepitope-based): the Company's most advanced product; positive results from the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other Phase 2 trials, sponsored by clinical oncology groups, of Tedopi in combination are ongoing in solid tumors.

OSE-279 (anti-PD1): advanced preclinical stage.

OSE-127 / S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor) developed in partnership with Servier; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren's syndrome (sponsor Servier).

/ (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor) developed in partnership with Servier; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE Immunotherapeutics) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren's syndrome (sponsor Servier). VEL-101/FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsor Nantes University Hospital); Phase 1 ongoing in the US (sponsor Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

BI 765063 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody on CD47/SIRPa pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination, in particular with anti-PD-1 antibody ezabenlimab; BI sponsored international Phase 1b ongoing clinical trial in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

OSE Immunotherapeutics expects to generate further significant value from its two proprietary drug discovery platforms, which are central to its ambitious goal to deliver next-generation first-in-class immunotherapeutics:

BiCKI platform focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. The most advanced BiCKI candidate is targeting anti-PD1xIL-7.

focused on immuno-oncology (IO) is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target to increase anti-tumor efficacy. The most advanced BiCKI candidate is targeting anti-PD1xIL-7. Myeloid platform focused on optimizing the therapeutic potential of myeloid cells in IO and immuno-inflammation (I&I). OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb) is the most advanced candidate generated by the platform, with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: www.ose-immuno.com

