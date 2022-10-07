DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro obtained approval from Eurobond holders to change the payment mechanism for debt securities

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro obtained approval from Eurobond holders to change the payment mechanism for debt securities 07-Oct-2022 / 19:38 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PhosAgro obtained approval from Eurobond holders to change the payment mechanism for debt securities

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR) ("PhosAgro", the "Company"), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has received approval from the holders of all of its Eurobond issues to change the payment mechanism and terms of service for debt securities.

These changes are mainly aimed at reducing the risks of servicing the Eurobonds, and in providing that payments can be made both through the main paying agent and directly to Noteholders.

The Company thanks its Noteholders for their active participation in the approval procedure. The Company is committed to acting for the benefit of the Noteholders and to ensuring the proper servicing of its debt.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP /NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Sequence No.: 193308 EQS News ID: 1459573 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459573&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2022 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)