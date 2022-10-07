Anzeige
Freitag, 07.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
WKN: A2PBMA ISIN: CA6658043089 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
München
30.12.21
13:31 Uhr
0,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
07.10.2022
Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Files Technical Report For The Chevrier Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) reports that it has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada", with an effective date of October 20, 2021 and a completion date of September 23, 2022 (the "Report"). The Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Quebec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "SUP", and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "NSUPF".

For further information, please contact:

Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo.,FGAC, ICD.D
President &CEO, Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Tel: (705) 525-0992
Fax:(705) 525-7701
Email: info@nsuperior.com
www.nsuperior.com

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719517/Northern-Superior-Files-Technical-Report-For-The-Chevrier-Project

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
