WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change 07-Oct-2022 / 20:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

Limassol, Cyprus - 7 October 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the "Company"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board with effect from 7 October, 2022. There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries:

PR Department pr@tinkoff.ru

IR Department ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 193309 
EQS News ID:  1459581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2022 13:46 ET (17:46 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
