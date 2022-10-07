AUTEL's new energy storage solutions will meet global demand for low-carbon smart solutions underpinned by clean energy.

AUTEL (AUTEL EUROPE GmbH) launched its new energy storage solutions at eMove360° Europe 2022, for energy storage systems, commercial and industrial applications, and residential uses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005488/en/

The smartest hub to direct your home energy: Autel Hybrid Inverter (Photo: Business Wire)

"With over 10 years of R&D experience, Autel continues to deliver industry breakthroughs in core technologies such as power electronics," said Mr. Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe GmbH.

Autel offers optimal Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) with improved safety achieved through continuous innovation in string design to address key industry challenges. The energy storage range includes the Autel Hybrid Inverter and the Autel ESS All-in-one.

Autel Energy Storage Solutions address capacity limitations

AUTEL believes that its energy storage products are capable of solving the problems of limited capacity, short service life, complex operation and maintenance and high safety risks associated with traditional solutions.

With years of experience in developing energy storage systems, integrating digital, EV Charger and energy storage technologies, the AUTEL energy storage product range overcomes the limitations of traditional batteries with a fully modular design and professional battery protection, including PV Input Lightning Protection, Anti-islanding Protection, PV String Input Reverse Polarity Protection, Insulation Resistor Detection, Residual Current Monitoring Unit, Output Over Current Protection, Output Shorted Protection, and Surge Protection, which taps the full charge and discharge potential of the battery and provides sufficient power reserve for the home safely.

It provides the safest way to power your home seamlessly. It switches on/off the grid in 4 milliseconds to maintain power to critical loads and supports diesel generators to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted power supply, as well as integral solid state capacitor, fuse-free design and arc fault circuit breaker (AFCI) features for long life and safety.

To enable low-carbon living, Autel has shown its smart EV charger for residential use with easy indoor and outdoor installation, delivering convenient and fast charging. Meanwhile, AC Wallbox was shortlisted as a finalist at the eMove360° Europe 2022 in Berlin.

Autel will continue to invest in smart string energy storage systems and EV Chargers, helping build a sustainable, low-carbon future.

For more information, please visit: https://autelenergy.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005488/en/

Contacts:

AUTEL

+49(0)89 540299608

evinfo.eu@autel.com