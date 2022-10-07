Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, announced a grant of 1,750,000 restricted stock units of the Company (the "RSUs") that was completed on October 6, 2022 to certain directors of the Company, all vesting on the first business day after issuance. Upon vesting, the subordinate voting shares underlying the RSUs will be issued at a deemed price of $0.035 per share.

The RSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. The underlying subordinate voting shares to the RSUs are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on February 7, 2023.

Certain insiders received 1,750,000 RSUs representing a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), however the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration, exceed 25% of Bhang's market capitalization.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) has been providing consumers around the world with an award-winning portfolio of premium brands for over a decade. With roots in master-chef-created chocolate and cannabis edibles, the Company continues to grow as a global consumer packaged goods company dedicated to providing products designed to enhance and complement consumer happiness, health, and well-being. Find out why life is better with Bhang at bhangnation.com. For additional Bhang news, visit us at bhangnation.com/blogs/press.

