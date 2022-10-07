CIBT Education Group Inc.: CIBT Subsidiary Commences Legal Action Against Romspen Investment Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX International:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") reports that the Company's subsidiary, GEC (Richmond) GP Inc. ("GEC Richmond"), and the limited partnership of which it is the general partner, Global Education City (Richmond) Limited Partnership, have filed a notice of civil claim with the Supreme Court of BC commencing legal action against a mortgage lender, Romspen Investment Corporation, alleging breach of contract and other causes of action for the non-advancement of funds to a development project in Richmond known as "The Atmosphere".

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of Canada's largest education and student housing investment companies, focused on the domestic and global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College Corp. ("SSCC") (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College ("SSLC"), Vancouver International College Career Campus ("VIC") and CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp. ("CIBT China"). CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, and language training through these schools. In 2021, CIBT serviced over 10,000 domestic and international students through its educational and rental housing subsidiaries.

CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"), an investment holding and development Company focused on education-related real-estate such as student-centric rental apartments, hotel and education super-centres. Under the GEC® brand, GECH provides accommodation services to 90 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 1,500 students from 71 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceed $1.5 billion.

CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. ("GEA") and Irix Design Group Inc. ("IRIX"). GEA recruits international students for many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

