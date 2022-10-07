Veterans Empowered To Protect African Wildlife (VETPAW) announces its latest initiatives to promote wildlife conservation in Africa.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - The 501(C)3 nonprofit organization works with local groups to prevent poaching, educate the public about conservation, and keep track of various endangered species. With its new initiatives, VETPAW hopes to preserve the natural ecosystem of many African animals - a microcosm that is currently in danger, according to various local studies.

More details can be found at https://vetpaw.org/news





The new projects include a partnership with artists and other nonprofits to protect African wildlife. Earlier this year, VETPAW was the host of a fundraising event, Guardian Gala, hailed as the largest campaign for collecting donations that the organization has so far held. As part of the initiative, which brought together a large number of wildlife supporters, VETPAW unveiled a pioneering project giving anyone concerned the chance to help with the protection of endangered elephants, rhinos, and other wildlife in Africa.

Another initiative was the group's recent partnership with veteran nonprofit, Recycle for Veterans (RFV), for trip efforts in Africa. The goal of the new project was to bolster security measures in primary schools and reduce theft while educating the youth about African wildlife preservation and protection.

These newly announced projects continue the mission of VETPAW to protect African wildlife. Recent studies suggest that the continent is home to some of the world's most endangered species, including the mountain gorilla and the Ethiopian wolf. To protect these populations from further decline, nonprofits from around the world have joined to stop wildlife traffickers and educate the public on how to protect these animals.

VETPAW was founded by a group of American veterans who believe in protecting African wildlife. It focuses on preventing destruction through tactical planning and preparedness. The group has recently announced its donation program that is open to the public: every cent goes directly to the missions and serves to upkeep operations, equip field rangers, and provide life-saving resources to the wildlife VETPAW cares for.

The nonprofit organization is constantly looking for new ways to promote African wildlife preservation. Groups or individuals who want to contribute can contact the group directly through their website.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://vetpaw.org

