iChongqing: Chongqing Develops Deep Bonds with Macao at the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo

MACAO, China, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) took place at the Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao on September 23. A total of 12 units of Chongqing participated in this tourism exhibition, including three districts in Chongqing, Qianjiang, Wulong, and Nanchuan districts, four key tourism enterprises, and four cultural institutions.

Chongqing Cultural and Tourism Delegation strives to enhance the international visibility and reputation of the tourism brand image of "A Land of Natural Beauty, A City with Cultural Appeal" through various forms, such as cultural and tourism theme halls, tourism promotion conferences, Chongqing-Macao exchange, and cooperation symposium, featured cultural performances, and intangible cultural heritage interactive experiences.

At this year's MITE, Chongqing has set up six booths. Exhibitors brought delicate cultural products, such as Xiushan folding lanterns, Wulong Fairy Mountain black tea, Fuling Caixiang Chinese knots, and Rongchang pottery. Each exhibitor actively conducted on-site sales and negotiations with local specialty food, exquisite cultural and creative products, intangible cultural heritage gifts, and publicity materials.

On the same day, the 2022 Chongqing Tourism Macao Week and Chongqing Tourism Promotion Conference (Macao) were held at the main stage of Hall A, Cotai Expo. Qin Dingbo, deputy director of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, delivered the opening speech. Qin said that Chongqing and Macao have close exchanges and mutual assistance in culture and tourism. Next, it is hoped that the two places will further strengthen cooperation in hotel management, talent training, tourism law enforcement, cultural and artistic creation, cultural exhibition, cultural heritage protection, and youth research.

At the event, the travel agency companies and tourism marketing enterprises from Chongqing and Macao signed cooperation agreements. For example, Chongqing Wulong Tourism Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Macao Multinational Holdings Group.

Enterprises from Wulong and Nanchuan districts introduced high-quality tourism routes to the guests. Chongqing also presented guests with luxury cultural and tourism gift packages, such as Air Macau round-trip tickets, luxury cruise tickets, hot pot experience tickets, hot spring hotel experience tickets, boutique scenic spot tickets, exquisite creative products, and featured local snacks.

After the conference, the 2022 Chongqing - Macao Cultural and Tourism Exchange and Cooperation Symposium was held in Sicily Hall. More than 40 representatives of the cultural and tourism industry from Chongqing and Macao attended the meeting.

