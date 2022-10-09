Vienna Stock Exchange: Trade Republic is now using Wiener Börse's TTR® II service to publish its over-the-counter trades in a MiFID II-compliant manner. In addition, Wiener Börse announces that service hours will be extended until 11pm for new customers. "In line with our strategic positioning as an IT infrastructure provider, we support market participants with efficient, high-performing services. Wiener Börse is very familiar with the legal landscape and the regulators in the region and also offers high-quality German-language support. We are very pleased to welcome Trade Republic as our largest customer to date for our reporting service," says Christoph Boschan, CEO of Wiener Börse AG. XXXLutz: The Austrian furniture retail group XXXLutz (370 furniture stores ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...