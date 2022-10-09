OMV: Following the incident in June 2022 at the OMV Schwechat Refinery, it is now running at full capacity again. The alternative supply system, which was used to make up for the production restrictions of the Schwechat Refinery during the repairs, will be maintained as an additional source of supply for as long as necessary. This will allow reliable supply to the markets in addition to stocks being replenished more quickly.OMV: weekly performance: 6.85%ams Osram: Ingo Bank, Chief Financial Officer of ams Osram, has informed the Supervisory Board that for personal reasons he does not plan to extend his contract as member of the Management Board beyond April 2023. Supervisory Board and Management Board take note of this decision with great regret. The Supervisory Board will swiftly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...