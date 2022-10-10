Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - KaJ Labs, the core developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), announced that it will allot an additional $450 million to accommodate and accelerate the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its upcoming Finesse Shadow Warriors P2E game. That's in addition to the $100M that Lithosphere already allocated for the burn.

The additional funds will facilitate a 20 percent increase in monthly burn quotas in the Finesse Shadow Warriors game in Q1 2023 and through 2023. Individuals will be able to watch the LUNC burn in real-time as it takes place from a dashboard that KaJ Labs will create just for the burn events in Finesse.

The first chapter in the Finesse game series is Shadow Warriors. It will launch on Dec. 18, 2022 and feature mixed RPG game elements. The second installment in the game series is The Kingdom, scheduled for release in Q2 2024.





The additional $450 million being allocated by KaJ Labs will further assist in accelerating the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its Finesse Shadow Warriors P2E game. It's a unique opportunity for gamers and adds utility to LUNC.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

