Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
10.10.2022
Western Selection Plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, October 9

10 October 2022

Western Selection PLC

(the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022 ("2022 Annual Report"), including the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held at 11.00 am on 10 November 2022 at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY, was posted to shareholders on 7 October 2022. The 2022 Annual Report contains the financial statements as confirmed in the Company's final results announcement released on 28 September 2022.

The 2022 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available on the Company's website at http://www.westernselection.co.uk/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Western Selection PLC+44(0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray+44(0) 20 7213 0880
