Montag, 10.10.2022
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
WKN: 869858 ISIN: FR0000125338 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2022 | 08:41
Capgemini SE: Capgemini acquires Quorsus to reinforce its capital markets service offerings

Media relations:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44

Investorrelations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini acquiresQuorsusto reinforceitscapital markets service offerings

Paris, October10, 2022-Capgeminiannounced today the acquisition ofQuorsus, a UK-based firm specializing in consultancy services to financial institutions in post-trade technologies, operations, regulatory solutions, and market infrastructure. Itsspecific industry focus and expertisewill allowCapgemini to further support its capital markets clients in addressing not only increasing regulatory requirements, but the need for strategic yetefficientoperationsacrossthe trading lifecycle.

Headquartered in London, the team at Quorsus works across the financial ecosystem, applying their extensive post-trade capital markets knowledge and delivery capabilities to support clients in regulatory reporting, financial market infrastructure and securities processing. Since its inception in 2019, demand for its services has seen Quorsus achieve rapid growth across a broad portfolio of clients that includes some of the largest, and most prominent, global market participants, market infrastructure providers and industry associations within capital markets.

"While thelandscape for financial institutions is re-shaping rapidly due to consolidations, new technologies, and changing operating models, compliance continues to be key. The acquisition of Quorsus brings to our team a set of in-demand specialist expertise to reinforce our capital markets services for financial institutions," said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. "With Quorsus we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end business transformation to clients in financial services."

Comments Ryan Baccus, CEO of Quorsus, "We are very much looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group. Our current clients will benefit from the Group's global scale and breadth of services,which we believe will be critical to ensure our clients can meet both their strategic transformation and regulatory driven change requirements. Our team members will also benefit from the career opportunities that come with joining a global leader."

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment

  • 2022_10_10_Capgemini_Quorsus (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61af8281-7442-4fd1-bf87-164e10807ea7)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
