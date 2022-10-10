Limerston Capital LLP ("Limerston Capital") is pleased to announce that Limerston Capital Partners I, L.P. portfolio company Empowering People Group (the "Group") has completed the acquisition of Learning Nexus.

With the support of financial sponsor Limerston Capital, Empowering People Group has successfully completed its fifth investment with Learning Nexus, a UK-based provider of compliance-led online learning solutions to corporates, public sector organisations and non-profits, joining the Group. Based in Gloucester and operating under Learning Nexus and Safety4Business brands, the business authors and delivers a library of digital content and courses which can be accessed on an annual subscription basis (by single, title, range or full catalogue), as well as delivering bespoke content to address specific customer requirements.

Limerston created Empowering People Group through the acquisitions of AdviserPlus, Working Transitions and Halborns, which is now an established leading UK provider of digitally enabled HR solutions and expert advice. Empowering People Group is quickly developing a reputation for specialist technology and innovative HR, change and employment law solutions that drive business performance through people performance.

Yvonne Wilcock, the CEO of Empowering People Group said, "I am delighted to announce Empowering People Group's latest bolt-on acquisition with Learning Nexus, adding another fantastic team, LMS technology, great content and innovative design expertise to further strengthen the group. As the business grows we are able to expand our recurring, multi-year contracted revenue base, while broadening the service offering across a range of value-add segments of the employee lifecycle."

João Rosa, Founding Partner of Limerston Capital said, "The growth of the Empowering People Group platform continues apace and we are delighted to have secured such a strong business as Learning Nexus to join the group, expanding the businesses offering into compliance-led online learning solutions to corporates, public sector organisations and non-profits. We look forward to working closely with the Learning Nexus team as they benefit from the synergies on offer and continue to expand their customer base."

2022 has been an active year for Limerston with two platform acquisitions, five bolt-on deals, one realization and various portfolio company milestones, including two new CEO appointments.

About Limerston Capital

Founded in 2015 by James Paget, João Rosa and Martim Avillez, London based Limerston Capital pursues control investments in UK mid-market companies and seeks to create value through the firm's buy-and-build and operationally focused model. The firm targets businesses with EBITDA of between £5 million and £15 million that have a solid value proposition, but have potential for operational improvements, have mispriced underlying returns on capital and provide opportunities for strategic repositioning via consolidation.

www.limerstoncap.com

About Empowering People Group

Empowering People Group is a people, data and technology driven human capital management (HCM) group of businesses, helping to deliver improved human capital performance to a broad range of enterprise clients and SMEs. The group has become a leading UK provider of specialist technology and innovative HR, change and employment law solutions that drive business performance through people performance.

www.empoweringpeoplegroup.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005105/en/

Contacts:

Martim Avillez, Limerston Capital Founding Partner

martim.avillez@limerstoncap.com +44 (0)203 897 1860

Media:

Caroline Villiers cvilliers@keplercomms.com+44 (0)7808 585184

Charlotte Balbirnie cbalbirnie@keplercomms.com +44 (0)7989 528421