Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG: Low-emission adhesive tapes for the automotive industry: Lohmann at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB)

NEUWIED, Germany and NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 11-13, the IZB, Europe's leading trade fair for automotive suppliers, will bring the automotive industry together in Wolfsburg - and the automotive experts of adhesive tape manufacturer Lohmann will also be there with their latest product solutions. As a long-standing partner of the international automotive industry, the company supports its customers worldwide with customized adhesive tape solutions and high-precision die-cuts.





IZB 2022 focuses on "future mobility." With advancing digitalization and automation, this future is becoming increasingly electric - a development that also places higher demands on adhesive solutions that go beyond mere bonding. Lohmann offers the Multifunctional Tape portfolio for the various applications around electromobility and EV batteries. DuploCOLL EC (Electrically Conductive) solutions are used for EMI shielding, bonding conductive materials or electrical connections in low-current applications. The DuploCOLL IS (Electrically Insulating) range of foam and filmic adhesive tapes offer not only electrically insulating properties but also a damping and sealing function, thus providing protection during the lifetime of electronic devices. The thermally conductive adhesive tapes of the DuploCOLL TC (Thermally Conductive) series are used for sensors that are required for autonomous driving, among other things. They ensure optimum thermal management and efficient connections to the battery's cooling or heating element, for example.

Comfort is also more important than ever - the automotive industry sets demanding emission limits for materials and components in vehicle interiors. The double-sided pressure-sensitive tapes of the DuploCOLL LE (Low Emission) range meet the OEMs' high requirements for low VOC, fogging and odor values and comply with the defined limits for substances according to VDA 278. Thanks to low-emission adhesives, even large-area applications do not affect indoor air quality. The tapes are manufactured in an energy- and water-saving way using the 100% solvent-free TwinMelt technology and are based on UV acrylates with enhanced adhesive performance. Reduced energy consumption in the production process also reduces the carbon footprint. No gas is required as an energy source in the entire manufacturing process, so there is increased security of supply for customers in the current situation. Another step towards more sustainable manufacturing: The tapes are equipped with recyclable liners.

Digitalization is also changing vehicle interiors: infotainment systems, are being equipped with new, multifunctional and decorative surfaces. As a flexible alternative to screws and clips, the tapes adapt to different designs and decorative materials: Design plastic parts, wood decors or other novel material surfaces are reliably fixed on different substrates, including low-energy surfaces, thanks to the high initial adhesion and excellent adhesive strength. In combination with flexible and elastic PE foam carriers, the LE tapes enable the compensation of component tolerances and are easy to process due to their dimensionally stable structure. In addition, the products offer excellent temperature resistance. The broad portfolio includes a selection of transfer, paper, scrim, film and foam tapes in various thicknesses (0.09 mm-0.8 mm) and is available as rolls, spools or die-cuts in individual formats.

For exterior applications, Lohmann's automotive experts offer a portfolio of PE foam tapes. The tapes compensate for the varying thermal expansion of the substrates better than hard, foamed systems such as Acrylic Foam Tapes, and at the same time have up to four times less weight. Various product ranges are tailored to the specific requirements of surfaces such as paint, plastic or glass. They ensure reliable, weather-resistant bonds that meet, among other things, the requirements of VW TL 52018 for bonding to painted surfaces and are technically tested for clearcoat systems from other OEMs. The special adhesive of the DuploCOLL G range already contains the activator required for moisture-resistant bonding to glass. The additional pretreatment with an activator and the associated necessary control of the ambient conditions during the application process are therefore no longer necessary. In addition, Lohmann adhesive tapes offer further complementary properties - they are tolerance-compensating, sealing or damping, among others. In this way, the tapes reduce vibrations and make vehicles quieter and lighter overall.

Lohmann is certified according to IATF 16949 and has many years of experience in specification work. Meet the development partners of the automotive industry at the IZB at their booth 3219 in hall 3 and learn more in a personal conversation!

Founded in 1851, the family-owned company Lohmann GmbH & Co KG is considered a specialist in adhesive bonding technology. With annual sales of around 670 million euros, more than 1,800 employees in 24 sites and exclusive sales partners in over 50 countries, Lohmann is active around the globe. The headquarters are located in Neuwied, Germany.

The company offers high-tech adhesive solutions for applications primarily in the automotive, construction & architecture, consumer goods, electronics and graphical industries. Lohmann engineers' solutions range from multifunctional adhesive tapes to precision die-cut parts and process integration.

Lohmann GmbH und Co. KG

PR & Communications Manager

Sonja Schöbitz M.A.

Irlicher Str. 55

56567 Neuwied

Tel: 02631 34 6040

Sonja.Schoebitz@lohmann-tapes.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915540/Lohmann_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915541/Lohmann_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/low-emission-adhesive-tapes-for-the-automotive-industry-lohmann-at-the-international-suppliers-fair-izb-301642996.html