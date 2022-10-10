Ireland's new solar measures, first announced in June, are expected to facilitate deployment in the residential and commercial PV segments.The Irish Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has announced revisions to planning regulations to allow homeowners to install solar panels on their rooftops without planning permission. "With these new exemptions we are removing barriers and ensuring that individuals, communities, businesses and farms can generate their own electricity, reduce their own bills and play their part in creating a zero-carbon future fuelled by renewable energy," ...

