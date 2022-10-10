DJ Anna Qabale Duba encourages nurses to participate in Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2022 while speaking at the 6th European Nursing Congress

The winner of the first edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award shared her life story at the European Nursing Congress which held the Future Proof Nursing Summit virtually from 4th -7th October 2022

The Future Proof Nursing Summit was a four-day conference attended by healthcare leaders from across the world who presented an overview about the latest developments in nursing research, practice, education and prevention; Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 worth USD 250,000 is now open for nomination for nurses from across the world. Nurses can use this link to apply directly: https://www.AsterGuardians.com/

Millions of nurses around the world impact patient lives and outcomes. No matter where nurses work, future-proofing healthcare requires transforming care, education and research. The European Nursing Congress discussed some of these topics which are of pressing priority for the healthcare sector. It has established itself as a major event for nurses, researchers, and policy makers from Europe and all parts of the globe.

Nurse Anna Qabale Duba was a speaker at the Future Proof Nursing Summit which was held virtually from 4th - 7th October 2022 with world leaders in nursing participating. Anna, who works at Marsabit County Referral Hospital in Kenya, was the first female graduate from her village and the only educated woman in her family. During the summit, Anna spoke to the 800+ participants about her journey. During her nursing studies, she won the Miss Tourism Kenya 2013. She used her influence to advocate for gender equality and education in her community. Under the Qabale Duba Foundation, she built a school in her village where children could study in the morning and adults in the afternoon. The community literacy program currently has over 150 children and 100 adult learners. Anna, who was named the winner of the USD250,000 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2022, is now utilizing the opportunity to build a school for children and adult learning in the remote village of Turbi in Kenya. Hailing from the same village she plans to bridge the literacy gap among nomadic rural communities in North Kenya.

"I am extremely thankful to the team at Future Proof Nursing Summit who gave me an opportunity to tell my story and speak alongside industry veterans and global leaders in Nursing. It is a privilege to be able to tell one's journey in front of the world and I really hope to inspire more people to join nursing and serve the community. I encourage nurses around the world to utilise the opportunity presented by Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award to share their amazing stories with the world. The award of USD 250,000 will empower the winner to turn their dreams into a reality", said Nurse Anna.

In its continued efforts to recognize the contribution of nurses to mankind and to the healthcare community, Aster DM Healthcare has recently announced the next edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. The award invites registered nurses from across the world to apply for the award by submitting nomination of their work on the mentioned site directly. Registered nurses can now start applying in their preferred language - English, Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish, French, Arabic or Tagalog via www.AsterGuardians.com by November 30, 2022. To know more, please visit: https://www.AsterGuardians.com/.

About Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 29 hospitals, 121 clinics, 421* pharmacies, 17 labs and 109 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have over 27,200 plus dedicated staff including 3,441 doctors and 7,901 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

* Including 176 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

