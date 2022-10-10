OutFlow has announced an expanded range of deal origination solutions for investment banks, allowing them to create a continuous and predictable flow of opportunities.

Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - OutFlow has announced an expanded service package including precise targeting and data-driven strategies to help investment banks, private equity firms, M&A consultants, and other financial professionals find suitable targets.

As studies show that the M&A failure rate is between 70% and 90%, with one of the reasons for this being poor target selection, the new solution presents investment banks with an alternative to traditional networking and research-based deal origination, utilizing precise targeting to identify the most suitable opportunities.

The digitalization of the capital markets industry has transformed the trading, sales, and communication processes, with OutFlow offering a comprehensive deal origination service that combines automated and manual processes for improved efficiency.

OutFlow aims to create a predictable and scalable stream of opportunities for its clients to be able to manage their pipelines efficiently and close more deals.

The company's deal origination process begins with targeting. OutFlow creates a database of prospects that match the client's criteria, which may include geographical markets, industry, and company size. The prospects are verified to make sure that the data is accurate and relevant.

The next step is outreach - OutFlow contacts the selected prospects on behalf of the client to find out if they are interested, and secures a meeting. This automated, hands-off approach allows M&A and investment professionals to optimize their costs and streamline their deal closing process.

"In the 3 months that my business partner and I have been using OutFlow, they have provided us with over 50 leads," said a satisfied client. "I have used many other marketing companies in my 12 years in the M&A world, and most fall far short of their promises. OutFlow has far exceeded theirs. We have found everyone in their organization to be professional, courteous and responsive."

