The UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 1.07 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.73%.
Market Segmentation
- The UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is segmented based on Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Components, and Range.
- Type, the market is classified into Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, and Hybrid.
- Application, the market is classified into Logistics Transportation, Healthcare Pharmacy, and Retail Food Delivery.
- Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Ground Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vehicles, and Aerial Delivery Drones.
- Components, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.
- Range, the market is classified into Short Range (< 20 Km) and Long Range (> 20 Km).
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Adoption of Self-Ruling Vehicles to Deliver
- Insourcing Last Mile Deliveries
- Reduction in Delivery Cost
- Increase in Demand For The Fast Delivery of Packages
Restraints
- Larger Carbon Footprint
- Technical Limitations
- Government Regulations
Opportunities
- Expansion of e-Commerce
- Technological Advancements In Delivery Vehicles
Challenges
- Safety Security Issues
- Availability of Alternatives
Companies Mentioned
- Gophr
- Mangologistics Group
- Rajapack
- Hubl Logistics
- XPO Logistics
- Starship Technologies
- Amazon
- Nuevastech
- Wing Aviation LLC
- Aerodyne Group
- Airbus Group SE
- Altitude Angel
