The "UK Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Components, Range, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 1.07 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.73%.

Market Segmentation

The UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is segmented based on Type, Application, Vehicle Type, Components, and Range.

Type, the market is classified into Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, and Hybrid.

Application, the market is classified into Logistics Transportation, Healthcare Pharmacy, and Retail Food Delivery.

Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Ground Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Vehicles, and Aerial Delivery Drones.

Components, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.

Range, the market is classified into Short Range (< 20 Km) and Long Range (> 20 Km).

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Self-Ruling Vehicles to Deliver

Insourcing Last Mile Deliveries

Reduction in Delivery Cost

Increase in Demand For The Fast Delivery of Packages

Restraints

Larger Carbon Footprint

Technical Limitations

Government Regulations

Opportunities

Expansion of e-Commerce

Technological Advancements In Delivery Vehicles

Challenges

Safety Security Issues

Availability of Alternatives

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Type

7 UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Application

8 UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Vehicle Type

9 UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Components

10 UK's Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, By Range

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Gophr

Mangologistics Group

Rajapack

Hubl Logistics

XPO Logistics

Starship Technologies

Amazon

Nuevastech

Wing Aviation LLC

Aerodyne Group

Airbus Group SE

Altitude Angel

