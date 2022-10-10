enfinium Limited: enfinium announces the appointment of Karl Smyth as Director, External Affairs and Strategic Policy

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium today announced the appointment of Karl Smyth as Director, External Affairs and Strategic Policy. Mr Smyth joins the enfinium team from Drax Group plc, where he was previously Group Head of Bioenergy CCS Strategy & Engagement and Group Head of Policy & Government Relations. He is also currently a Board Member of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association and was a co-founder of the Coalition for Negative Emissions.





In his new role, Karl Smyth will lead enfinium's engagement and communication with Government, regulators and value chain partners across the waste and energy sectors to develop a policy framework that can realise the potential of energy from waste facilities to drive the decarbonisation of industry, transport and heating and provide valuable homegrown renewable energy, in addition to our core function of diverting non-recyclable waste from landfill.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said "I am delighted to welcome Karl to the enfinium team and look forward to working with him to engage with all of our stakeholders. enfinium is developing ambitious plans to invest in and help build the modern, decarbonised national waste treatment infrastructure that the UK will need to achieve its Net Zero and energy security goals and Karl will play a key role in developing our strategy to deliver this vision."

Karl Smyth said, "I am excited to be joining enfinium at this important time for the business. By harnessing innovative technologies like carbon capture and hydrogen, the energy from waste sector can support the UK's transition to a Net Zero economy that delivers green jobs and growth. enfinium is perfectly positioned to lead this charge on behalf of the industry and I look forward to working with the team to realise this fantastic opportunity."

Notes to editor

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest waste-to-energy businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. enfinium is owned by infrastructure investment funds managed by Igneo Infrastructure Partners. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in the utilities and transport sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$14.8 billion worth of assets (as of 31 December 2021) on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit www.igneoip.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852291/enfinium_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfinium-announces-the-appointment-of-karl-smyth-as-director-external-affairs-and-strategic-policy-301644585.html