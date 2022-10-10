Aclarion Inc.: Aclarion Announces Participation at the NASS 37th Annual Meeting

Nociscan utilized within unprecedented NIH HEAL Initiative featured at NASS 2022

NociscanTM is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to objectively analyze intradiscal pain

Nociscan bridges major diagnostic void between MRI and provocative discography

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Aclarion, Inc., ("Aclarion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ACON)(NASDAQ:ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain (CLBP), announced today their participation at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 37th Annual Meeting. Aclarion executives, Brent Ness and Ryan Bond, will be attending the NASS meeting with industry-leading physicians and attending the Case Presentation on the National Institute of Health's Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative (NIH HEAL), Wednesday, October 12th at 3PM CT.

One of the leading case presentations at the 2022 NASS Annual Meeting will be "Low Back Pain: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Evaluation and Management: An Update on the NIH HEAL Initiative Back Pain Consortium Research Program." This hour-long presentation will feature multiple speakers from world-renowned institutions describing the burden of CLBP, current clinical evaluation and treatment for patients with CLBP, a new integrated model to phenotype low back pain, and the future of diagnosing and treating patients with CLBP. Nociscan is being used extensively within the NIH HEAL initiative to provide objectively measured, personalized biomarker data from patients suffering from CLBP.

Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. As a result, back pain is the leading cause of disability and healthcare expenditures worldwide. Besides cancer, it is also the leading reason for opioid prescriptions in the U.S.

"Aclarion is pleased to participate in the NIH HEAL Initiatives," said Jeff Thramann, MD, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Aclarion and former Founder and Neurosurgeon at Boulder Neurosurgical Associates in Boulder, CO. "Chronic low back pain is not only widespread, but it is also difficult to precisely diagnose. Nociscan is a 21st century innovation, harnessing the power of proprietary, patented technologies to enhance the measurement and analysis of pain generating biomarkers using MRS. We believe this ground-breaking technology will fundamentally change the way chronic low back pain is evaluated and ultimately treated."

Aclarion's proprietary decision-support tool, Nociscan, is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Prospectus dated April 21, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022 under Rule 424(b)(4), as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jodi Lamberti

SPRIG Consulting

612.812.7477

jodi@sprigconsulting.com

SOURCE: Aclarion Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719586/Aclarion-Announces-Participation-at-the-NASS-37th-Annual-Meeting