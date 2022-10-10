Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DFKU ISIN: US45791D1090 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
07.10.22
21:59 Uhr
2,620 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACM RESEARCH
ACM RESEARCH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACM RESEARCH INC11,030-12,74 %
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS INC47,3200,00 %
INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR INC2,6200,00 %
M-TRON INDUSTRIES INC13,1000,00 %
NEUROMETRIX INC3,571+21,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.