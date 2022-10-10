Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166 ) (FTX: WNDR) ( "WonderFi"), is pleased to share that CEO Ben Samaroo and Strategic Investor, Kevin O'Leary will be participating in this year's W3BX Investor Summit and Expo at the Wynn Las Vegas from October 10th to 13th.

Dedicated to cultivating an unparalleled experience, W3BX will be facilitating daily networking events, 1-on-1 meetings, educational workshops, fireside chats, and Summit sessions. Attendees of this 4-day conference will range from Fortune 500 companies, Venture Capitalists, Retail and Institutional Investors, Hedge Funds, Family Offices, and Blue-Chip NFT Collectors.

WonderFi co-founder and CEO, Ben Samaroo will be participating in the TSX Panel discussion: Using Canadian markets to fuel growth taking place on Tuesday, October 11th between 9:40 and 10:20 am. The CEO of the recently TSX-listed company will share his thoughts on a variety of topics including: Web3 trends, raising capital in public markets and investor interest in Web3 public companies.

WonderFi Strategic Investor, Kevin O'Leary will be conducting two fireside chats on Wednesday, October 12th. The first fireside and Q&A titled: From "You're Dead to Me" to wearing orange shoes, Mr. Wonderful's Crypto Journey takes place at 9:00 am and includes Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital/Morgan Creek Digital. The second chat takes place at 11:00 am with Eryka Gemma of Timelock Ventures around the theme: It's Time for Consumer Adoption: Practical Uses for Blockchain Technology.

And for the first time, O'Leary and Samaroo will be taking the stage together along with Scott Melker, who Binance recently named the most influential name in crypto. The panel discussion will focus on: What will drive the mass adoption of crypto and when grandmothers will be gifting Bitcoins instead of socks for Christmas and takes place on October 12th at 12:30 pm.

"I'm very excited to share the stage with some of the sector's biggest innovators as we hope to address today's most relevant crypto matters and the future of blockchain-driven money," says O'Leary. "This is a brand-new asset class with lots of volatility but also lots of potential. That's why I'm involved and why everyone should get educated today."

For more information on the W3BX investor summit and expo please visit https://web3expo.live/.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

