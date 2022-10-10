CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey Inc Announces Distribution & Product Development Agreement with National Lifestyle & Wellness Distributer Hygeia LLC

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with lifestyle and wellness distribution company Hygeia, LLC., for national distribution of its functional product lines.

"The agreement with Hygeia is key to the sustained long-term growth of PsyKey Inc. Gaining the ability to access and provide products to thousands of independently owned retail locations and numerous major retailers nationwide will not only allow us to distribute our current products rapidly, but it will also allow us to aggressively bolster our product portfolio with our new and upcoming functional products," said Amar Bhatal, President of PsyKey Inc.

Hygeia, LLC named after the Greek Goddess of Health, is a national lifestyle and wellness distribution company. Hygeia is a member of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) which represents more than 2,100 retail and 1,600 supplier company members.

Hygeia specializes in the commercialization & distribution of innovative and in-demand lifestyle and wellness products. Hygeia's understanding of product education is key added value as a national distribution company. Providing retailers the tools and education to understand client products and convey the message to potential consumers is what Hygeia excels at. Hygeia currently distributes and has direct access to thousands of major and independently owned retailers and additionally has relationships with over 400 wholesalers/distributors within the "alternative" product industry.

Hygeia's partnerships and direct relationships with product manufacturers and formulators provide the ability to scale and further develop clients' product offerings in coordination with its vast market experience. Hygeia's goal is to generate sales while building and instilling brand awareness, as well as market footprints.

