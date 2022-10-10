SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Expands to New York Metro Market via New Distributor with Ties to Air, Rail and Shipping Industries

ABW Compliance Services Commits to Mutual Success with Multi-Unit Purchase as Reseller

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that leading New York Metro-based substance compliance provider ABW Compliance Services (ABW) has launched its touch-based alcohol screening offering with an initial multi-unit purchase of the SOBRcheck solution. ABW's customers include top brands in air and train travel, as well as global shipping.

SOBRsafe has engaged ABW specifically to help eliminate potential catastrophes, as when reported in March 2022 that a commercial pilot was removed from the cockpit and taken into custody after having a blood-alcohol level more than four times the federal limit. Consistent with its current deployment for commercial drivers, SOBRcheck could verify the sobriety of all groundcrew and on-plane personnel as they report for duty - instantaneously and with no invasive, unhygienic tests.

Refocusing the Industry to Prevention and Support

"We believe companies should provide their employees with passive alcohol screening and education without severe permanent consequences affecting their employment because of a single positive result," stated ABW Compliance Services Founder & CEO Adam Winokur. "More inclusive workplaces that break down stigma around alcohol use and invest in the health and wellness of their staff will likely have less attrition. This will also result in a reduced cost to onboarding and more engaged, productive and happy employees. In addition, less revenue will be lost to substance use in the workplace."

Continued Mr. Winokur, "The implementation of SOBRcheck as a biometric time clock with passive testing will provide an exceptional opportunity to normalize conversations about employee mental fitness, the safe use of recreational substances and how to develop healthy coping mechanisms. At ABW Compliance Services, these are our core values - we are working to educate today's employers about tomorrow's substance-responsible workplace programs. We feel the values of SOBRsafe are closely aligned with ours, and we are excited to introduce to companies this ground-breaking and timely technology."

SOBRsafe Continues to Increase Footprint and Access Though its Strategic Channel Development

"We are executing on our plan to expand our passive alcohol screening technology via trusted distributors, and ABW is a perfect example of this," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "ABW is an industry leader in onsite testing and regulatory compliance, and has earned the trust and loyalty of top tier organizations with global reach and impact.

"Through use of the preventative SOBRcheck solution, employers may reduce the risk of nuclear verdicts by eliminating alcohol from the equation. In evolving to uniform daily screening, company owners protects themselves against negligent retention - detection results are transparent to all levels of appropriate management, empowering unbiased evaluation in advance of an accident. We believe ABW is an ideal group to represent our technology across a range of safety-critical industries, and their acquisition of multiple SOBRcheck devices confirms their commitment to our mutual success."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

