Med-X, Inc.: Med-X to Attend PestWorld Conference in Boston from October 11-14, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that the Company will attend PestWorld Boston 2022 - a leading event in the pest control industry - taking place October 11-14, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Every year, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) gathers thousands of pest management professionals and industry suppliers from across the globe to offer opportunities for networking and collaboration at PestWorld. The NPMA, a non-profit organization with nearly 5,000 members from around the world, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property.

PestWorld Boston 2022

Date: October 11-14, 2022

Location: John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Center | Boston, MA

Booth: 1005

"I look forward to showcasing our Nature-Cide family of products to countless potential customers at PestWorld Boston 2022, a premier event within the broader pest control industry," said Greg Pettis VP of Business Development at Med-X. "Our ability to offer truly safe alternatives to outdated poisonous chemicals often used in pest control has proven popular with consumers and pest control professionals alike, and we are eager to share our capabilities with industry decision makers at PestWorld."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control, health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com.

