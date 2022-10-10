The "Germany Hydropower Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report gives information on the different types of power sources available in the country. The report discusses the hydropower market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035.
The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's hydropower market. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
Scope
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- An overview of the country's hydropower market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035) and installed capacity split by various power sources.
- Detailed overview of the country's hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming hydropower projects.
- Deal analysis of the country's hydropower market.
- Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Reasons to Buy
- Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in country's hydropower market.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for hydropower market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2021
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2021
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Power Market, Germany, 2010-2035
2.1 Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
- Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Capacity by Source, 2010-2035
- Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Capacity Share by Source, 2021 and 2035
- Power Market, Germany, Capacity Addition by Source, 2022-2035
- Power Market, Germany, Capacity Growth by Source, 2021-2035
2.2 Power Market, Germany, Annual Generation, 2010-2035
- Power Market, Germany, Annual Generation by Source, 2010-2035
- Power Market, Germany, Generation Growth by Source, 2021-2035
3. Hydropower Market, Germany
3.1 Hydropower Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
- Hydropower Market, Germany, Cumulative Capacity by Type, 2010-2035
3.2 Hydropower Market, Germany, Annual Generation, 2010-2035
- Hydropower Market, Germany, Annual Generation by Type, 2010-2035
3.3 Hydropower Market, Germany, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.4 Hydropower Market, Germany, Power Plants
- Hydropower Market, Germany, Major Active Plants
- Hydropower Market, Germany, Upcoming Plants
- Hydropower Market, Germany, Key Under-construction Projects
3.5 Hydropower Market, Germany, Deal Analysis, 2021
- Hydropower Market, Germany, Deal Volume and Deal Value, 2010-2021
- Hydropower Market, Germany, Deals by Type, 2021
4. Hydropower Policy, Germany
4.1 Hydropower Policy, Germany, Overview
5. Hydropower Market, Germany, Company Profiles
5.1 Uniper SE
- Uniper SE Company Overview
- Uniper SE Business Description
- Uniper SE SWOT Analysis
- Uniper SE Major Products and Services
- Uniper SE Head Office
5.2 Schluchseewerk AG
- Schluchseewerk AG Company Overview
- Schluchseewerk AG Major Products and Services
- Schluchseewerk AG Head Office
5.3 Entega AG
- Entega AG Company Overview
- Entega AG Major Products and Services
- Entega AG Head Office
5.4 EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Company Overview
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Business Description
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG SWOT Analysis
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Major Products and Services
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG Head Office
5.5 Brandl Motor
- Brandl Motor Company Overview
- Brandl Motor Major Products and Services
- Brandl Motor Head Office
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0adqa
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005425/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900