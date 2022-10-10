Growing tech pressure as almost 50 percent of IT decision-makers report a demand for integrating new applications and platforms

New research published today by SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, reveals that 87% of IT decision makers say their workload has increased in the past six months, against a backdrop of reduced headcount and shrinking IT budgets. The survey, conducted in the UK and US, found the top three biggest demands on tech teams' time included integrating new applications platforms (48%), dealing with problems caused by 'shadow IT' (47%), and managing legacy systems (40%).

The IT leaders surveyed stated that they were managing changes to their workload through;

Empowering non-IT users to take on routine technology tasks for themselves (57%)

Investing in AI and automation technologies to eliminate manual work (54%)

Recruiting or training additional staff (50%)

Managing workload by deprioritizing or cancelling projects (31%)

As a direct result of the recent economic downturn and fears of a recession, over half of respondents (59%) said they either planned to, or already had decreased their IT budget.

Just under half of respondents (44%) are planning to freeze or reduce/have already reduced their IT headcount as a result of the economy with some stark transatlantic differences. Just over one quarter of UK respondents (29.1%) said they are hiring or plan to hire new people compared to over half (68.9%) in the US. These stats suggest that organizations are starting to think about solutions which would enable them to get more from their current investments. Over 25% of respondents in the US and 33% in the UK said they are already looking at low code/no code technologies as a way to meet the demands of business and increased IT workloads.

Just under half (45%) of respondents said that reduced or limited resources would mean their IT dept will have to delay or cancel critical work; while 35% said it will take longer to complete critical work. 35% said they will have to work longer hours to meet targets deliver on time a worrying figure considering wider issues with workplace stress and mental health concerns.

Encouragingly, respondents said their relationships with other departments and the C-suite within their business had improved or stayed constant over the last six months. A minority said their relationships had become worse.

"As inflation continues to tax budgets and the threat of recession in the UK/US becomes increasingly real, many businesses are facing widespread changes to the way they operate," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "These changes are never more present than in the IT teams, where they are expected to deliver more on increasingly smaller budgets. Businesses can reap tremendous value from investments in AI, integration, and automation technologies which will save their organizations' time and money, while also increasing business agility and efficiency."

To find out more about how SnapLogic is helping the world's most innovative enterprises get more from their data and applications visit https://www.snaplogic.com/customers.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005128/en/

Contacts:

Erica Coleman

SnapLogic

ecoleman@snaplogic.com

Helen Fitzhugh

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4701

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for SnapLogic

snaplogic@guyergroup.com

+1 617-233-5109