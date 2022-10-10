Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2022 | 15:41
68 Leser
Klaipedos Nafta: On Supplementation of the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on 20 October 2022

We hereby inform you that by initiative of Ministry of Energy of Republic of Lithuania, who realizes the shareholder rights of the Republic of Lithuania, holding 72.32 percent of total AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter, the Company) shares and according to the decision of the Company's Board, dated 10 October 2022, the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company scheduled for 20 October 2022 at 1:00 p.m. was supplemented by items No 2 and 3.

Agenda of the meeting (including its supplemented issue):

  1. Regarding the approval of amendment of Remuneration Policy of AB Klaipedos nafta;
  2. Regarding the election of the members of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta;
  3. Regarding confirmation of remuneration to the members of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta and approval of standard contract form of the members of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta.

The information, foreseen in the applicable legal acts, which has to be provided while informing on convocation of the meeting, was announced by the Company on 30 September 2022, announcing the notification on Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The renewed draft decisions on the issues of the agenda and the general voting ballot paper are attached thereof, additionally including the draft decisions on the second and third issues of the agenda into them.


Annexes:

1. Draft decisions of the meeting.
2. General voting ballot paper of the meeting.
3. Remuneration Policy of AB Klaipedos nafta (amended).
4. Standard contract form of the members of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief financial Officer, +370 46 391 772


Attachments

  • Annex No 1_Draft decisions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/575fede5-cdc9-4ee1-8013-aa3893894794)
  • Annex No 2_Ballot paper (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d145ee0-b222-4597-a4de-06db59a13023)
  • Annex No 3_Amended Renumeration Policy of AB Klaipedos nafta (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1103ce94-e2ac-43e9-8465-f6d85a452ad7)
  • Annex No 4_Agreement of a Member of the Supervisory Council (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c11e0fc0-a7cf-4d98-bbe1-182ebe03604f)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.