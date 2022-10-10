Funds to Support Programming for Wounded Vets

The Soloviev Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Soloviev Group, today announced a $250,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to support America's wounded veterans and their families.

"When my family emigrated to from Eastern Europe and Scandinavia to the United States in the early 1900s, they enjoyed the freedom and opportunity of this country. It's only right that we now offer support for those warriors who continue to preserve that freedom and opportunity," said Soloviev Group Chairman Stefan Soloviev.

WWP was founded in 2003 by a group of veterans and friends who wanted to give back to those first wounded warriors returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Today, the organization provides free lifechanging programs and services to more than 200,000 post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families, including access to mental health services, physical health and wellness education, and many other programs such as career counseling. Warriors never pay a penny for these programs because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

The Soloviev Foundation and Group

The Soloviev Foundation, part of the Soloviev Group, is a 501c3 charity that supports veterans, under-privileged children, art, education and humanitarian aid to the Ukraine, among others.

The Soloviev Group is the holding company for several businesses operated by Stefan Soloviev. (For more information see: LEADERS Interview with Stefan Soloviev, Chairman, Soloviev Group (leadersmag.com.) The Soloviev Group encompasses divisions that include, but are not limited to, Realty and Development, in addition to Hospitality, Transportation Railroad, and Agriculture Ranching divisions.

The company operates in New York City, and the East End of Long Island, including Shelter Island, and also owns Crossroads Agriculture, a large-scale integrated farming and ranching operation based in Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico. That company is one of the country's largest privately held agribusinesses. Soloviev is the 26th-largest landowner in the United States. For more information, go to https://solovievgroup.com.

