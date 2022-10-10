Drug Screening Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 22.16 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 10.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rising drug and alcohol consumption, as well as the implementation of rigorous laws demanding drug and alcohol testing, as well as regulatory approvals, product launches, and services, will all contribute to market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Drug Screening Market" By End-User (Workplace, Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies, Drug Treatment Centers, Pain Management Centers, Drug Testing Laboratories, and Others), By Sample Type (Urine Samples, Breath Samples, Oral Fluid Samples, Hair Samples, and Other), By Application (Analytical Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Drug Screening Services), and By Geography.





According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Drug Screening Market size was valued at USD 8.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 22.16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Drug Screening Market Overview

Drug screening is a technique used to detect illegal and legal substances in blood, urine, and other biological samples. This technique finds and optimises promising treatments prior to selecting a candidate drug for clinical trials. Large chemical libraries are screened for a specific biological function using high-throughput screening techniques. Drug testing is performed in schools, hospitals, and workplaces for college and professional athletes, as well as post-accident testing.

The rising use of alcohol and drug supplements, as well as the illegal usage of steroids by athletes, all contribute to the expansion of the Drug Screening Market. Rising drug and alcohol usage, tough regulations requiring drug and alcohol testing, and an increase in the number of regulatory licences for drug screening goods and services are all contributing to the market's growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Alere, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Drug Screening Market On the basis of End-User, Sample Type, Application, and Geography.

Drug Screening Market, by End-User

Workplace



Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies



Drug Treatment Centers



Pain Management Centers



Drug Testing Laboratories



Others

Drug Screening Market, by Sample Type

Urine Samples



Breath Samples



Oral Fluid Samples



Hair Samples



Other

Drug Screening Market, by Application

Analytical Instruments



Rapid Testing Devices



Consumables



Drug Screening Services

Drug Screening Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

