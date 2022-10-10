The "Switzerland Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Switzerland grew by 1.2% in real terms in 2021, following a relatively weak performance in 2020, declining by 2.6%, owing to disruptions caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite improvements in 2021, construction activity in Switzerland weakened in the second half of the year, amid further waves of COVID-19 infections, prompting the government to re-impose restrictions. As a result, the total value add of the construction industry fell by 0.5% YoY in H2 2021- down from an increase of 3% in H1 2021.

However, overall construction activity in Switzerland has been relatively stable in comparison with other markets across Europe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Its recovery from the lows of 2020 has been driven primarily by the resumption of energy and transportation infrastructure projects in 2021. Moreover, the country's total investment in fixed capital grew by 3% in 2021 up from a decline of 1.8% in 2020.

Despite global inflationary pressures threatening to push up domestic prices in Switzerland, the outlook for the construction industry remains relatively stable, as the impact of these pressures has been much less severe than in the rest of Europe. As a result, the risk of project cancellations or a fall in new project starts resulting from demand-side disruptions is lower than in Europe as a whole.

However, construction firms still face the growing risk of supply-side shortages and heightened costs of commodity imports, which could slow down construction activity over the course of the year. Analysts expect the Swiss construction industry to grow by 1.3% in 2022 in real terms, before growing at an annual average rate of 1.2% between 2023 and 2026.

Industry growth will be supported by the government's focus on improving regional connectivity through the development of rail, road and air transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to increase renewable energy production. In November 2021, the Swiss government announced its plan to invest CHF450 million ($506.1 million) in 2022 to support the solar PV expansion in the country, helping the country achieve its aim to provide an additional renewable electricity generation capacity of 17TWH capacity by 2035. Moreover, the government has announced plans to spend CHF8 billion ($9 billion) on repairing federal roads and another CHF4 billion ($4.5 billion) on extending the road network between 2024 and 2027.

