Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI to Sponsor Three Events During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

IGI's cybersecurity team will be attending the 2022 Rochester Security Summit, C3 Technology Summit, and Telarus Partner Advisory Council

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) will sponsor three events during the second week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The IGI team will showcase its rapidly growing, patented vulnerability management solution, Nodeware®, and its full suite of cybersecurity solutions that includes Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, Incident Response. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI and the OEM of Nodeware, was recently recognized by ChannelPro Network as a ChannelPro SMB All-Star.

"As this is an important month for awareness around cybersecurity and risk, the team is looking forward to participating in these events and showcasing what IGI has to offer," said Paul Robinson, VP of National Sales. "A key component around any awareness campaign is providing factual and relevant information to the general public. These events allow us to execute on that and provide maximum value to our clients and partners alike."

On October 12-13, IGI will exhibit as a gold sponsor of the 2022 Rochester Security Summit in Rochester, NY. This event features speakers and panels to help educate area security and IT professionals, business managers, organizations, and the community on how to protect information systems and data. IGI will be at Booth #25 in the main exhibit hall. For more information on the event, visit rochestersecurity.org.

IGI will also exhibit as one of the sponsors of the C3 Tech Summit in Grand Rapids, MI. The October 12th summit features presentations on a variety of topics, including cybersecurity, along with a keynote from Eric O'Neill, Former FBI Operative. To learn more about the event and register, visit go.c3techadvisors.com/cts-2022.

On October 12-13, IGI will sponsor the Telarus Partner Advisory Council, an invite-only event for leading Telarus agents and suppliers, in Salt Lake City, UT. The IGI team will be one of only three vendors presenting and talking to partners about cybersecurity and helping them further develop their cyber strategies going forward. IGI is a supplier with Telarus and one of the first to offer cybersecurity services and solutions through the large Master Agent. For more information about Telarus, visit telarus.com.

IGI continues to be present in the market as a trusted cybersecurity services provider and cloud-based technology developer. Participation in events like these affords IGI the opportunity for brand exposure and recognition enabling IGI's team to better support clients in creating a tailored, more effective, and more resilient approach to their cyber defense.

Learn more about IGI's cybersecurity services at IGIcybersecurity.com or learn more about Nodeware at nodeware.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and igicyberlabs.com.

