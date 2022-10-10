Scientists at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute ISE and a consortium of heat pump manufacturers have achieved a new efficiency record in their development of a low-refrigerant propane refrigeration circuit. The device has a heating capacity of 12.8 kW with only 124 grams of propane, amounting to a refrigerant charge of approximately 10g/kW, compared to 60g/kW for commercially available devices.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute ISE, together with a consortium of heat pump manufacturers, aim to develop a refrigeration circuit for brine heat pumps with propane refrigerant charges between ...

