Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Addresses Stock Performance Since IPO

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today commented on its post-IPO stock performance and provided an updated capitalization table as of October 10, 2022.

The shares began trading on September 30, 2022, on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "LASE," with a float of 3.0 million shares. LPC Management and ICT Investments, LLC (the Company's controlling shareholder) are subject to a 180-day lockup that prevents them from selling stock, as are other insiders that bought stock as part of the IPO.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "While I can only speculate about the share price performance since pricing the IPO, I know that our fundamentals are solid, with strong revenue growth and profits. I also know the management team did not sell a single share in the IPO and has not sold any shares in subsequent trading.

"Our IPO provided us with the necessary funding to execute the initial phases of our growth strategy to disrupt the corrosion control market with our line of CleanTech laser cleaning products. I believe the sheer size of the opportunity, the disruptive capability of our current products and those in development, and our ability to execute will create significant shareholder value over time for our current and prospective investors."

Table of Beneficial Owners

10/4/2022 10/10/2022 Change 10/10/2022 Shares Owned % Total voting power Total Shares Outstanding 7,878,417 7,878,515 98 100.00% Controlling Shareholder and Affiliates: ICT Investments, LLC (2) 4,688,695 4,688,695 0 59.51% Tatiana Nikitina (4) 41,667 41,765 98 0.53% Named Executive Officers and Directors: Wayne Tupuola 101,759 101,759 0 1.29% Arnold Bykov (4) 46,296 46,296 0 0.59% Shara Pathak 0 0 0 0.00% Glenn Peterson 0 0 0 0.00% Ryan Tennyson 0 0 0 0.00% Igor Vodopiyanov 0 0 0 0.00% Tim Schick, CFA (3) 0 0 0 0.00% All Officers and Directors as a Group 148,055 148,055 0 1.88% (1) Unless otherwise indicated, the address of such individual is c/o the Company. (2) Dmitriy Nikitin has voting control through his ownership of all membership interests of ICT Investments LLC. (3) In July 2022, in connection with his employment with the Company, Mr. Schick received an option to acquire 25,000 shares of common stock that vests in equal amounts over a fouryear period commencing with the anniversary date of his employment, with accelerated vesting in the event of a change of control of the Company. (4) Tatiana Nikitina and Arnold Bykov resigned from the board effective October 4, 2022

