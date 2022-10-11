Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.10.2022
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
WKN: A2PYQY ISIN: US36872P1030 Ticker-Symbol: G66 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2022 | 06:05
Genasys Inc.: Genasys Joins ASELF, The Leading Firefighting Association in Spain

Genasys Teams with ASELF to Support Civil Protection During Wildfires, Flooding and Other Life Safety Threats

MADRID, Oct. 11, 2022) as a protective member. Founded over 50 years ago, ASELF currently has more than 70 protective, collaborative or sponsoring members, among which are industry-leading companies in Fire Safety, Emergency Management and Civil Protection.

"Wildfires in Spain are increasing in frequency, size and intensity, with 2022 being the most extreme fire season in the last ten years," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "In addition to severe wildfire threats, recent torrential rain caused deadly flooding in several areas of eastern Spain. We are teaming with ASELF to expand both our support of firefighters and our work with Spain's civil protection administrations to adopt comprehensive emergency management and evacuation solutions that can help save lives."

Mr. Danforth continued, "Our GenasysEmergency Managementplatform empowers national, regional and local emergency managers and civil protection agencies to send geo-located alerts, notifications and information to at-risk populations through multiple channels, including landlines, mobile phones, social networks, desktop and laptop computers, digital signs, and other delivery methods.

"In addition to real-time, multichannel alerting, GEM includes our transformative Zonehaven evacuation and repopulation resources," added Mr. Danforth. "Zonehaven reduces evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving wildfires, flooding and other disasters, and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety."

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers agencies and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications and information before, during, and after public safety threats.

The Company's unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD long-range communication systems.

Genasys systems are helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.


