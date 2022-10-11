Evolva Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Reinach, 11 October 2022 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has received approval for its NootkaSHIELDTM concept from the Hong Kong regulatory authorities as an active ingredient for use in insecticides and insect repellents. The initial market launch of an application as personal repellent spray is targeted for the first quarter of 2023.
The registration in Hong Kong is an important milestone in preparing for further launches in other Asian markets where insect prevalence is high due to tropical climate conditions. The formulations in liquid form, first as a skin-applied repellent followed by other applications, are to be marketed and distributed by a local partner in a multi-channel approach.
The approval in Hong Kong follows the approval of NootkaSHIELDTM as active ingredient in the United States, which Evolva received from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in August 2020, as well as initial launch activities during 2022 in Singapore which led to first sales in 3Q 2022.
Astrid Schäfer, Head of Innovation and R&D of Evolva, comments: "This initial registration in Hong Kong is testimony to the strength of Evolva's data regarding the safety and efficacy of NootkaSHIELDTM and paves the way for further launches in other Asian markets. We are excited about the perspectives with our initial market tests and the potential these initial launches open up for subsequent extensions in South East Asia and the United States."
Important dates
09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results
18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on on LinkedIn..
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
