XP POWER LTD - Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

11 October 2022

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

The Board of XP Power is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Breene and Amina Hamidi as Non-Executive Directors with immediate effect.

Sandra is currently President of Regional Delivery at Croda International PLC, a FTSE 100 global speciality chemicals group. Sandra has over 30 years' experience working across all of Croda's market sectors in a variety of commercial roles, giving her an extensive understanding of customer needs. Her track record includes taking an instrumental role on numerous acquisitions conducted by Croda, giving her valuable insight into emerging markets and cultural differences.

Amina is currently Managing Director of the Instrumentation Business Line within the Measurement and Analytics Division of ABB, and previously held the role of CTO for ABB's electrification business. Amina has a wealth of technical knowledge from an engineering background, combined with strong international experience and a focus on achieving greater sustainability. Amina holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the French National Research Institute for Transportation Systems (INRETS).

James Peters, Chair said:

"I am delighted to welcome Sandra and Amina to XP Power. Sandra brings with her a deep knowledge of operations, emerging markets and strategic decision making; Amina brings her engineering background, international experience and sustainability focus. This combination of highly relevant and complementary skills and experience will be of great value to the Board in its next phase of the Group's development."

There are no other disclosures to be made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Oskar Zahn, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571

Note to editors

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function.

XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

For further information, please visitxppower.com