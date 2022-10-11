Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND CONNECTED PERSONS

Capita plc (the "Company") announces the following change in the interests of a Director in ordinary shares of 2 1/15p pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 24 March 2022, a person closely associated with David Lowden, Chairman, purchased 75,000 Shares in the Company at a price of 20.454 pence each per Share. The Company was notified of this purchase on 24 March 2022, however, due to an administrative error, the following announcement was not published within the required timeframe.

Following this purchase, David Lowden and his closely associated person's shareholdings have increased to 150,000 Shares, representing 0.009% of the Company's issued share capital. Capita has no treasury shares.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them