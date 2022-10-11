Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.10.2022
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
PR Newswire
11.10.2022 | 08:03
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 11

Capita plc

(the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND CONNECTED PERSONS

Capita plc (the "Company") announces the following change in the interests of a Director in ordinary shares of 2 1/15p pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 24 March 2022, a person closely associated with David Lowden, Chairman, purchased 75,000 Shares in the Company at a price of 20.454 pence each per Share. The Company was notified of this purchase on 24 March 2022, however, due to an administrative error, the following announcement was not published within the required timeframe.

Following this purchase, David Lowden and his closely associated person's shareholdings have increased to 150,000 Shares, representing 0.009% of the Company's issued share capital. Capita has no treasury shares.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) NameDavid Lowden
(Shares purchased by David Lowden's spouse - person closely associated)
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)20.454 pence, 75,000 Ordinary Shares
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsPrice(s)Volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Acquisition of share on exercise of options		Price(s)Volume(s)

e) Date of transaction


24 March 2022
f) Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange
© 2022 PR Newswire
