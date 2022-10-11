Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 11
Capita plc
(the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND CONNECTED PERSONS
Capita plc (the "Company") announces the following change in the interests of a Director in ordinary shares of 2 1/15p pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").
On 24 March 2022, a person closely associated with David Lowden, Chairman, purchased 75,000 Shares in the Company at a price of 20.454 pence each per Share. The Company was notified of this purchase on 24 March 2022, however, due to an administrative error, the following announcement was not published within the required timeframe.
Following this purchase, David Lowden and his closely associated person's shareholdings have increased to 150,000 Shares, representing 0.009% of the Company's issued share capital. Capita has no treasury shares.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a) Name
|David Lowden
(Shares purchased by David Lowden's spouse - person closely associated)
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Chairman
|b) Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a) Name
|Capita plc
|b) LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
|Identification code
|GB00B23K0M20
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|20.454 pence, 75,000 Ordinary Shares
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Acquisition of share on exercise of options
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
e) Date of transaction
24 March 2022
|f) Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange