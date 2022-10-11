Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director Share Awards

11 October 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Director Share Awards

Petra announces that the Executive Directors of the Company have been granted deferred awards over ordinary shares in the Company under the annual performance bonus plan.

The deferred share awards, representing 25% of the total annual performance bonus for the financial year ended 30 June 2022, are as follows:

Director Position Value of deferred bonus 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)1 Deferred shares awarded

2,3 Richard Duffy Chief Executive £128,216 107.1p 119,716 Jacques Breytenbach Finance Director £84,390 107.1p 78,796





Notes:

1. The 30-day VWAP to 10 October 2022 for deferred share awards is 107.1 pence per share.

2. All awards under the annual performance bonus plan are granted as conditional awards over ordinary shares in Petra of 0.05 pence each.

3. The awards under the annual performance bonus plan are deferred for two years; these awards may be settled using shares purchased in the market or in cash, at the Company's discretion.

4. Further details regarding the share awards are set out within the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2022 Annual Report.

5. No consideration was payable for the grant of the awards.

6. The grant of these awards does not affect Petra's Total Voting Rights.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway

Julia Stone investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (the Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 226.6 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.