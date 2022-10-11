Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that world-renowned artist, Diogo Snow, is set to release his much-anticipated NFT collection titled 'Art Gang' on November 18, 2022.

Art Gang will be a generative NFT project that consists of 2000 NFTs that come with varying degrees of rarity. Each NFT will include an Augmented Reality pink punk NFT with global geo-pinning features so you can show off your unique collection anywhere on the planet. Holders of these NFTs will have access to merchandise, international events, profit sharing and more.

Diogo Neves also known by his artist name D-Snow, was born and raised in São Paulo Brazil and currently resides in Toronto, Canada. Using a variety of materials such as spray paints, acrylics, diamond dust, prints and resin makes his paintings unique and impactful. Diogo was commissioned in early 2019 to paint a mural inside the Picasso mansion in Miami. The mural went on to be the backdrop in Mag1k's Tempo featuring Tory Lanez music video. D-Snow has made many custom art pieces for celebrities like Drake, Sean Paul, Bad Bunny, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Neymar Jr and brands such as Universal Music Group.





"Art Gang Wearable NFTs by Diogo Snow"



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/139871_a6a618c9a41aeb8a_002full.jpg

Additional 100 exclusive NFT wearable pieces will be made available to existing Art Gang NFT holders. Holders of the wearable piece will be welcomed into the Art Gang syndicate. Details to be announced in the Art Gang roadmap.

This unique set will consist of an Apple Watch wrapped in white gold by Kilani Jewellery and will display a generative NFT alongside any other NFTs users already hold. Kilani Jewellery is the official jewellery partner of the Toronto Raptors of the NBA.

"We are very excited about this project. It's been a long-term vision of ours at New World to partner with an artist like Diogo Snow and combine that with building out a wearable NFT project," said Paul Haber, CEO and Charman of the Company.

"I am very excited to bring Art Gang to New World. It is going to be such a special project, and to see people wearing their NFTs will push the boundaries in this space," said Diogo Snow.

To visit the Art Gang website: artgangworld.io

About New World

New World Inc. is a web3 based augmented reality (AR) NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and app. New World caters to artists, celebrities, and the general consumer by providing access to a global NFT platform where users can create and sell digital art. With a number of high-profile partners on our roster, including our global ambassador and legendary soccer player Ronaldinho, New World will change the way people interact with their NFTs. With patented geo-pinning technology and AR focused NFTs, possibilities are endless.

Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

To download the app on IOS: https://newworldinc.io/ios

To download the app on Android: https://newworldinc.io/android

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT markets. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, CEO & Chairman

Phone: (416) 318- 6501

Email: phaber@graphblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139871