11 October 2022 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft Partial Exercise of the Greenshoe Option and Post-stabilisation Period Announcement Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 28 September 2022, BofA Securities Europe SA (contact: Victor Dumas Vorzet; telephone: +33187701048) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below has partially exercised the over-allotment/greenshoe option (of up to 14,853,260 Preferred Shares (as defined below)) on 11 October 2022 in respect of 11,059,061 Preferred Shares at the offer price of EUR 82.50 per Preferred Share and that the stabilisation period has ended. During the stabilisation period, the Stabilisation Manager undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/2016/2014), and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below. Issuer: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft ("Porsche AG") Description: -Offering of existing non-voting preferred bearer shares with no par value of Porsche AG ("Preferred Shares")

-ISIN: DE000PAG9113

-WKN: PAG911

-Ticker: P911 Offer size: 99,021,740 Preferred Shares (excluding the over-allotment/greenshoe option) Stabilisation Manager: BofA Securities Europe SA, 51 rue la Boétie, 75008 Paris Offer price: EUR 82.50 Stabilisation started: 29 September 2022 Stabilisation last occurred: 4 October 2022 Stabilisation trading venue: XETRA, CBOE, Aquis and Turquoise





















For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows: Trading date Volume (shares) VWAP (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Trading venue 29 September 1,745,940 82.50 82.50 82.50 XETRA 30 September 1,502,520 82.50 82.50 82.50 XETRA 3 October 545,643 82.06 81.00 82.50 XETRA, CBOE, Aquis and Turquoise 4 October 96 82.00 82.00 82.00 XETRA Aggregate volume (EUR / shares): EUR 312,779,501.43 / 3,794,199 This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

