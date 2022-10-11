Company's AI-Powered Decisioning Platform recognized in the "AI Platform" category

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that its AI-Powered Decisioning Platform has been named a gold winner in the "AI Platform" category in Juniper Research's Future of Digital Awards Fintech Payments.

The Fintech Payments awards program honors the very best technologies across the fintech, payments, fraud and security, banking and blockchain sectors. Since 2008, the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards have been awarded to technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

Provenir's industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform empowers fintechs and financial services organizations to unlock the true value of data, combining universal data access with simplified AI and automated, real-time decisioning. With data and AI more accessible and usable than before, financial institutions can automate complex decisions that drive world-class customer experiences, addressing identify, credit and fraud for quicker onboarding and serving.

According to a recent study, AI-enabled risk decisioning is seen as key to usher in improvements in many areas, including fraud prevention (78%), automating decisions across the credit lifecycle (58%), improving cost savings and efficiency (57%), more competitive pricing (51%) and improving accuracy of credit risk profiles (47%). The study also revealed that 55% percent of respondents who plan to invest in an automated credit risk decisioning system consider AI to be one of the most important features.

"Provenir is honored to be named a gold winner for AI Platforms in Juniper Research's Future of Digital Awards and to be among a prestigious group of innovative technology award winners advancing the fintech and payments sector," said Kathy Stares, Executive Vice President Americas at Provenir. "Provenir's AI-Powered Decisioning Platform delivers a comprehensive real-time view of decisioning performance, easy access to third-party and historical data, as well as automated and auto-optimized AI, enabling organizations to deliver intelligent decisioning needed to grow their business."

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed data, AI and decisioning into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

