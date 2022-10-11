Oral and Poster Presentations to Highlight Preclinical Research for ARCUS Gene Editing

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted by the European Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ESGCT) for one oral and two poster presentations at the upcoming Congress on October 11-14, 2022, at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Targeting the hepatitis B cccDNA with a sequence-specific ARCUS nuclease to eliminate Hepatitis B virus in vivo

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 8:30 AM 10:40 AM BST

Session Title: Parallel 2a, Vaccine technologies infectious diseases

Location Poster Number: Pentland and Sidlaw, OR14

Presenter: Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer Strategy

Poster Presentations:

Title: ARCUS gene editing of Apolipoprotein C3 results in substantial reduction in serum triglycerides in vivo

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30 PM 9:00 PM BST

Session Title: Gene and epigenetic editing

Location Poster Number: Cromdale Hall, Level 2, Poster# P441

Presenter: Wendy Shoop, Scientist

Title: Specific elimination of m.3243A>G mutant mitochondrial DNA using mitoARCUS in cultured cells and a novel xenograft mouse model

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30 PM 7:15 PM BST

Session Title: Gene and epigenetic editing

Location Poster Number: Cromdale Hall, Level 2, Poster P422

Presenter: Wendy Shoop, Scientist

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo "off-the-shelf" CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

